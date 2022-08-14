Cream Reaches Market Cap of $12,200.01 (CRM)

Cream (CRM) traded up 57.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream has traded 67.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $12,200.01 and approximately $21.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,549.51 or 0.99847239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00048546 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00233183 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00145534 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00264750 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00052197 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00006000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cream

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

