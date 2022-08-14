CREDIT (CREDIT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $304.00

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CREDIT has a market cap of $102,401.49 and approximately $304.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

