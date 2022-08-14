Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion. Crocs also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,031. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.39.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Crocs to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $499,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

