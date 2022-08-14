Cryptocean Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CRON) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000832 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $40,694.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,325.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004140 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00127048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00064642 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

