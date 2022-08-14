CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Tops $0.0009

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 14th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $693,531.47 and $459,032.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013911 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 738,513,691 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars.

