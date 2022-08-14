CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 332,300 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the July 15th total of 185,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
CTTOF stock remained flat at $3.62 during trading on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.
