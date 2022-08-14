Cubiex Power 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $114.00 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CBIX-P) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Cubiex Power coin can now be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Cubiex Power has a total market capitalization of $2,915.88 and approximately $114.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cubiex Power has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001558 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013991 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Cubiex Power
Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports.
Buying and Selling Cubiex Power
