CumRocket Price Tops $0.0021 (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. One CumRocket coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. CumRocket has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $32,503.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CumRocket has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002326 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013872 BTC.
CumRocket Profile
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
CumRocket Coin Trading
