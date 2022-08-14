Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Short Interest Up 42.7% in July

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the July 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Curative Biotechnology Price Performance
CUBT stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 596,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,589. Curative Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
Curative Biotechnology Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curative Biotechnology (CUBT)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.