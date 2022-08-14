Curio (CUR) Price Reaches $0.0199 on Top Exchanges

Curio (CUR) traded 53.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Curio coin can currently be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curio has traded 53.3% lower against the US dollar. Curio has a total market capitalization of $39,150.92 and approximately $2.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,364.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004130 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004161 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00127048 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00036205 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064240 BTC.
Curio Profile
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
