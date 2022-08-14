Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $283.79

Curtis Banks Group PLC (LON:CBP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 283.79 ($3.43) and traded as low as GBX 260.01 ($3.14). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 261 ($3.15), with a volume of 40,861 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.29. The stock has a market cap of £174.55 million and a PE ratio of 2,175.00.

Curtis Banks Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Pensions Administration and FinTech. It also offers IT software development, licenses, and consultancy services to businesses within the financial services sector; and legal and property valuation services.

