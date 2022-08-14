DAEX Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAX)

DAEX (DAX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One DAEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $235.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,266.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004120 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002107 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127134 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00036132 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064659 BTC.
DAEX Profile
DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.
DAEX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
