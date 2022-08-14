DAFI Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $239,324.00 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $239,324.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAFI Protocol has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAFI Protocol

DAFI Protocol (CRYPTO:DAFI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 589,591,479 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol.

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

