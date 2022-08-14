DeHive (DHV) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97,007.00

DeHive (DHV) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. DeHive has a market capitalization of $642,537.30 and approximately $97,007.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013872 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars.

