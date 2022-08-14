Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Delta Apparel Trading Up 0.8 %

DLA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. 75,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $148.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $33.74.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.31). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Apparel during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

