Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.71) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNLI. Wedbush cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $38.11 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,441,000 after purchasing an additional 137,462 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,029.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at $69,452,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

