Depth Token (DEP) 1-Day Volume Hits $13.00

Depth Token (DEP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Depth Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Depth Token has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $19,434.78 and approximately $13.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Depth Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004133 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00036937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00127918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00063636 BTC.

Depth Token Profile

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi.

Depth Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.