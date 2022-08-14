DeRace 1-Day Volume Tops $230,821.00 (DERC)

DeRace (DERC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One DeRace coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001445 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. DeRace has a market cap of $23.33 million and approximately $230,821.00 worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014056 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DeRace Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,820,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeRace Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeRace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeRace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

