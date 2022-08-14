DEXTools (DEXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $270,980.00

DEXTools (DEXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 14th. One DEXTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $17.11 million and $270,980.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,570.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004098 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00128033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00063442 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,595,709 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEXTools Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

