DigiByte (DGB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14.62 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 8% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $209.83 million and $14.62 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000052 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 37.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001064 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,569,058,950 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is www.digibyte.io. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars.
