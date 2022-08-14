Digital Fitness Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Digital Fitness has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $168,855.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000530 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00038245 BTC.

About Digital Fitness

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,773,073 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fitness should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.