Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,400 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 133,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Media Solutions stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,193. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. Digital Media Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

