Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading 16% Lower This Week

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $106,505.46 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,601.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,987.55 or 0.08078849 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00175731 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00262842 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.18 or 0.00683618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00586611 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005514 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,356,063 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.