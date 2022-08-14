Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $6.42 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $6.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.81 EPS.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $301.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.57. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $167.03 and a 52 week high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.62%.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

In other news, VP Mike Litchford sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.69, for a total value of $159,845.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dillard’s from $215.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Further Reading

