Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

DIN stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.29.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

