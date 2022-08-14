Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.
Dine Brands Global Stock Up 3.5 %
DIN stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its 200-day moving average is $72.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.