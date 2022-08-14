disBalancer (DDOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $572,441.46

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $572,441.46 and approximately $91,433.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00038091 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,574,253 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

disBalancer Coin Trading

