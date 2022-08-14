dKargo Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. dKargo has a total market cap of $58.29 million and approximately $25.14 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can now be purchased for $0.0573 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,519.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004134 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00127790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00036549 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00063926 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

