DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 146.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 125.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $314.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.20 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

