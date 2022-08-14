Don-key Price Up 15.1% This Week (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000125 BTC on major exchanges. Don-key has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00020702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00262524 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000713 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,936,867 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

