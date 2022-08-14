Dotmoovs Tops 1-Day Volume of $586,832.00 (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Dotmoovs coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Dotmoovs has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $586,832.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,297.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004145 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00127002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036231 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00064577 BTC.

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a coin. It launched on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

