Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Up 23.5% Over Last Week

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $361,571.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0264 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dragonchain has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,352.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004106 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004104 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002100 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00126975 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00036137 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00064353 BTC.
About Dragonchain
Dragonchain (DRGN) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,774,090 coins. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.
Dragonchain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
