Dravo Bay LLC Acquires Shares of 389 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 130.0% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,336,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,187,000 after buying an additional 755,370 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4,763.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 403,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 395,007 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 267.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 80,901 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 337,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after acquiring an additional 75,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,764,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BIL opened at $91.45 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $91.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43.

