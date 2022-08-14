Dravo Bay LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 83,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $595,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 263.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 246,992 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $66.26 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.