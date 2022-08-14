Dravo Bay LLC Invests $31,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $57,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,956.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,970. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.7 %

META stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.42. The stock has a market cap of $485.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.98.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

