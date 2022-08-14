Dravo Bay LLC Invests $56,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in DocuSign by 25.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.20.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $74.34 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $55.86 and a one year high of $314.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.20 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

