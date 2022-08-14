Dravo Bay LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $276,446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,496,000 after buying an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,932,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,078,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,550,000 after buying an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $90.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

