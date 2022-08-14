Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Increased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $110.25. 3,302,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,399. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.91.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

