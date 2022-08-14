Dunson K. Cheng Sells 1,000 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $43,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

CATY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,716,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,728,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

