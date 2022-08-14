Dunson K. Cheng Sells 2,000 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $84,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 88,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,133.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CATY opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.17. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,716,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,728,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CATY. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

