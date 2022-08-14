DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Holdings Decreased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 2.4% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,678. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

