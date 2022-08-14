DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after buying an additional 490,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,327,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

