DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Director Acquires $17,357.20 in Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) Director Gail J. Maderis bought 24,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $17,357.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,357.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DURECT Stock Up 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.78 on Friday. DURECT Co. has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DURECT

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in DURECT by 20.9% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,535,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 610,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 20.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 106.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 387,376 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 11.3% in the second quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 3,070,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 310,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DURECT by 375.4% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 374,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 295,523 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

