DXdao Market Capitalization Reaches $22.93 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. DXdao has a total market cap of $22.93 million and $4,745.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $464.98 or 0.01911742 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.81 or 0.00496713 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001875 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00269603 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000622 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

