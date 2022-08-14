DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

DXP Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of DXP Enterprises stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $536.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.00. DXP Enterprises has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after buying an additional 69,351 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

