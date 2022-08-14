E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

E.On Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.41 ($9.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.00. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.02).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

