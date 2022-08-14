Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Eagle Point Income Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Eagle Point Income stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $19.53.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

(Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.