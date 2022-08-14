EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $178.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.70.

NYSE:EGP opened at $177.34 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $148.33 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.60%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

