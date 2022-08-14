EasyFi (EZ) Market Cap Hits $965,141.42

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $965,141.42 and approximately $90,636.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 69.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EasyFi alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,526.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004105 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00036896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00127773 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00063442 BTC.

EasyFi Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EasyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EasyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.