Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $152.44 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

