Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ECL opened at $174.09 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.12.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

